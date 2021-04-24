Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $514.99 million and $6.59 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.73 or 0.00055153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,274.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $785.06 or 0.01561563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.82 or 0.00473049 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001493 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.