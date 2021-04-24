Bitcoin Cash Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion and $3.46 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $774.16 or 0.01549496 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,962.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00470758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001487 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004528 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,718,069 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

