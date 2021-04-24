Bitcoin Classic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $575.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $53,069.89 and $575.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00034582 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001226 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003947 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

