Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.89 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00004016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $367.09 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00020341 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

