Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.12 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $364.36 million and $10.12 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001242 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00020458 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

