Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $500.81 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $500.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $79.15 or 0.00161906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.00417042 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00206552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 76.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003895 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001055 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.