Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $126,801.90 and $552.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

