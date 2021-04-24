Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 39.4% Lower This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $237.09 or 0.00473852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.44 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,035.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $777.88 or 0.01554656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056046 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001431 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004618 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,714,458 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

