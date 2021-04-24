BitcoinHD (BHD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.25 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and $8.45 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $4.48 or 0.00008833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00266072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.01017301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,656.94 or 0.99905827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00023036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.00603516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

