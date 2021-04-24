BitcoinPoS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37,436.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00005321 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $11.61 million and $37,436.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,498,012 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,558 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

