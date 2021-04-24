Bitcoinus (BITS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $511.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $55,618.94 and $511.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,918.03 or 1.00052393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00037533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00123791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

