BitcoinZ Market Cap Tops $7.34 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $31,160.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 99.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.00408795 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00021605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00161424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.78 or 0.00208718 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,266,734,380 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

