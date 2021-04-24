Bitgear Hits Market Cap of $1.68 Million (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $4,039.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitgear has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00266072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.01017301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,656.94 or 0.99905827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00023036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.00603516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,493,647 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

