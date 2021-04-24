BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches Market Cap of $100,444.21

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $100,444.21 and approximately $41,709.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.22 or 0.00689857 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00014656 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 102.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

