BitMart Token (BMX) Trading Up 93.8% Over Last Week

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. BitMart Token has a market capitalization of $33.63 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMart Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded 93.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (CRYPTO:BMX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 650,578,983 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

