BitRewards (BIT) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 36% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $117,918.27 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitRewards has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

