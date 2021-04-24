BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.39 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and approximately $2.39 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00032148 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003145 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

