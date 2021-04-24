BITTUP 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,821.00 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, BITTUP has traded up 133.2% against the dollar. One BITTUP coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTUP has a market cap of $1.67 million and $1,821.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00649190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.78 or 0.07717193 BTC.

About BITTUP

BTU is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTUP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTUP using one of the exchanges listed above.

