BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $105,653.19 and $125,634.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.