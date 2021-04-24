Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $378,993.80 and $1,098.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 65% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.69 or 0.00460291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars.

