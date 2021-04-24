BIZZCOIN Tops One Day Volume of $17,378.00 (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. BIZZCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $17,378.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.92 or 0.00646997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.47 or 0.08094324 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZCOIN is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,755,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

