Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Black Knight by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.35.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

