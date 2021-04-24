Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Black Knight worth $28,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 577,567 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $41,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

Shares of BKI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 874,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,138. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.