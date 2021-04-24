BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $1.75 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00023768 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,619,389 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

