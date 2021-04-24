BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Holdings Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 205.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.05% of BlackLine worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in BlackLine by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 34.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in BlackLine by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $120.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

