BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.53

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and traded as low as $12.49. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 42,867 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

