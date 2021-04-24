BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 107.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 14.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 21.0% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $17.85 on Friday, hitting $813.17. The stock had a trading volume of 489,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $757.12 and its 200-day moving average is $708.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

