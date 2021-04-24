BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $813.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $757.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

