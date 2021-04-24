BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.77% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MCA opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

