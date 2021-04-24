BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stake Cut by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.31% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCPC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,597. The stock has a market cap of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

