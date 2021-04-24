BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0018

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 188.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $84,305.03 and approximately $318.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006327 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,778,519 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

