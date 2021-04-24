BLAST One Day Volume Reaches $318.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 188.6% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $84,305.03 and approximately $318.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006327 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,778,519 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

