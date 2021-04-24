Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Capitalization Reaches $484,122.27

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $484,122.27 and approximately $474.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

