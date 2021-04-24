Blockchain Certified Data Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $319,051.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00648878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.01 or 0.07707486 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.