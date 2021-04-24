Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $430,101.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00007955 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $430,101.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00063527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00054771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.65 or 0.00645268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.07648756 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

