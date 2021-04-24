Blocknet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,117.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00007149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $27.35 million and approximately $47,117.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00027082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024062 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007542 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,662,931 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

