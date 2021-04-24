Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $108.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00063922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00054833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.60 or 0.00650033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.71 or 0.07740330 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

