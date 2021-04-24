Bluzelle Hits Market Cap of $83.67 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $83.67 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.92 or 0.00646997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.47 or 0.08094324 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,934,224 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

