BoatPilot Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $74,283.23 (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. BoatPilot Token has a total market capitalization of $74,283.23 and approximately $9,257.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoatPilot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00059173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00266663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00999854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,410.01 or 1.00291135 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00615048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Coin Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 coins and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 coins. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io . The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot

Buying and Selling BoatPilot Token

