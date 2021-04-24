Bokf Na Acquires 50,197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

