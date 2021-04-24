Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bokf Na grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

