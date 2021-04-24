Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98.

