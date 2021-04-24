Bokf Na Buys 3,673 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $37,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.91 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

