Bokf Na Buys 3,717 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in 3M were worth $35,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 12.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 523.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2,728.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.76 and a 200 day moving average of $176.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

