Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

