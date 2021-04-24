Bokf Na Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $31,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $260.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.40 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

