Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

VNQ opened at $97.78 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

