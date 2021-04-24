Bokf Na Has $15.35 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $672.93 and a 200-day moving average of $645.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.