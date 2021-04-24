Bokf Na Has $15.52 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

CRM stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $151.30 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

