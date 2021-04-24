Bokf Na Has $32.97 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.83 and a 52 week high of $389.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

